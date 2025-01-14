BIG READ: Afghanistan shows us why electoral reform can’t wait
Fatal flaws were an underreported cause of democracy’s downfall in Afghanistan
14 January 2025 - 05:00
The government of national unity (GNU) offers a watershed opportunity to fix what’s broken in our electoral system. It may not come again, given the decline of the ANC and the rising support for the constitution’s opponents.
An Electoral Reform Consultation Panel (ERCP) was appointed by outgoing ANC home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi last year after the election that cost his party its majority. Its recommendations are due in May. Then it will be up to the GNU cabinet and parliament. ..
