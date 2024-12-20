Johnnie Walker Blue Label brings the spirit of snowy adventures to SA this summer
New limited-edition Ice chalet is a blend of the rarest single malts inspired by alpine landscapes and a luxurious après-ski experience
Johnnie Walker Blue Label, one of the globe’s most prestigious Scotch whisky brands, understands that true luxury today is not only about owning rare and exquisite items, but also about the experiences they offer.
That’s why it’s committed to redefining the world of whisky through innovation and masterful craftsmanship: to ensure that as you raise your glass, you’ll not just be savouring a fine spirit, but partaking in a unique experience.
One of its latest innovations, the limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet, is an exceptional new experience that pays homage to the elegance of snow-capped mountains and elite ski resorts.
Created in partnership with upmarket lifestyle and skiwear brand Perfect Moment, and expertly crafted by Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker, Ice Chalet is a blend of the rarest single malts from the northernmost distilleries of Scotland.
Matured and mellowed in Scotland’s coldest winters, this special whisky reveals cinnamon-spiced apple notes, warm cloves and spices before finishing with subtle hints of Alpine smoke, evoking a sense of high-altitude refinement.
The collaboration with Perfect Moment extends to the design of Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet’s distinctive bottle, inspired by the “Blue Hour” between sunset and twilight when skiing turns to socialising. In keeping with this tradition, known as après-ski, the bottle is enrobed in a stylish “ski jacket”, which once removed can be used as a chic reversible crossbody bag.
“Innovation is at the heart of everything we do,” says Keval Ramraj, marketing manager: Johnnie Walker South, West & Central Africa at Diageo SA, the company behind the famed Scotch whisky and other premium spirits brands.
“Johnnie Walker Blue Label isn’t just a whisky; it’s a celebration of craftsmanship and a statement of luxury. We are always looking for new ways to elevate the experience for our discerning consumers, ensuring that every sip is an exceptional moment.”
The limited-edition Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet is now available at select retailers across SA. For more information, visit the Johnnie Walker website.
This article was sponsored by Johnnie Walker.
Alcohol not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.