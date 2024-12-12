WATCH: SA cities top list as most attractive destinations in Africa

PPI rose 0.4% in November, exceeding consensus estimates of 0.2%, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics says
The past year has been tough for farmers of grains, oilseeds and livestock, but horticulture remains a shining light
Anoosh Rooplal says no stone is left unturned in recovery efforts
The party’s elective and policy conference will be held in Johannesburg over the weekend
Company opts to keep S&P Global Ratings as its only ratings agency
Producer prices fell 0.1% in November adding to dovish consumer prices and moderating inflation expectations
Evan Pickworth interviews Michael Hewson, founder and director of Graphene Economics
With growth outlook weak and fraught with risks the European Central Bank lowers its deposit rate to 3% from 3.25%
Snyman, who represented the Springboks in 38 Tests, is battling a tumour that affects his balance
A slightly more accessible follow-up to the Valkyrie, it has a twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG 4.0l V8 and three electric motors
Cape Town and Johannesburg have come out tops as two of Africa’s most attractive destinations. Business Day TV sat down with Kanika Saigal from The Africa Report to find out why.
