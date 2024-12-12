Life

WATCH: SA cities top list as most attractive destinations in Africa

Business Day TV speaks to Kanika Sagan from The Africa Report

12 December 2024 - 19:09
by Business Day TV
Asset management firm Ninety One says Cape Town has a winning infrastructure formula. Picture: 123RF/HAND MADE PICTURES
Asset management firm Ninety One says Cape Town has a winning infrastructure formula. Picture: 123RF/HAND MADE PICTURES

Cape Town and Johannesburg have come out tops as two of Africa’s most attractive destinations. Business Day TV sat down with Kanika Saigal from The Africa Report to find out why.

