Savour the extraordinary at the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet pop-up

Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one Scotch whisky, has put a fresh spin on the old adage “it’s better to give than to receive” this holiday season with the launch of the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ice Chalet at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg.

Named in honour of one of the brand’s latest limited-edition releases, this unique pop-up store’s been designed to make the festive gifting experience equally rewarding for both the gift giver and the receiver.

While you’re shopping for the perfect presents for the whisky enthusiasts in your life, you’ll be able to indulge in tastings of the finest expressions from the Johnnie Walker Blue Label collection alongside a few special surprises.