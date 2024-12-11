Lunch with Shehan Karunatilaka
The Sri Lankan writer talks about how cricket and the politics of Sri Lanka compare and collide
11 December 2024 - 05:00
“I think let’s take Table Mountain off the table — which I have,” concedes Shehan Karunatilaka as he settles into an outdoor seat at MRKT, the coffee shop at the Onyx Hotel on Cape Town’s Foreshore where the Booker Prize winner and his family have been staying while in the city.
Our lunch date, initially scheduled for 1.30pm, has been brought forward by two hours in the hope that Karunatilaka would be able to join his wife and two young children up the mountain before their early-evening flight to Johannesburg for the final leg of his almost two-week SA tour...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.