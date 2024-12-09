We need to talk about suicide
SA cannot afford to ignore mental health or to shame those who struggle
09 December 2024 - 05:00
With the advent of TikTok, the term “un-aliving” has been used as an alternative to “suicide”, so users can avoid platform censorship. But no matter what we call it, we are facing a global mental health crisis.
Despite this, suicide is still a topic that people shy away from. Families who have experienced the passing of a loved one by suicide can feel an element of shame when speaking about the death; some might even attempt to hide the exact cause of death; some may even feel it unnecessary to hold a funeral for the departed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.