Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Eating and training well is more editing than rocket science
My routine is premised on doing the right things most of the time, while trying to enjoy life
09 December 2024 - 05:00
You make it seem like training and eating properly is easy, that once you know the basics it is common sense. Common sense for who? I find it impossible. Do you take your own advice and what does your training and diet look like?
There is no advice dispensed at The Water Cooler, just good old-fashioned knowledge. This column is the common-sense gift that keeps on giving. More than five years of answering serious questions, stupid questions, funny questions, and now... this question. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.