Argentina’s spending cuts worry HIV patients

Claudio Mariani, 59, who was diagnosed as HIV positive in 1993, holds a placard that reads ‘with HIV I live, with Milei I die’, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on November 29 2024. Picture: REUTERS/FRANCISCO LOUREIRO
Buenos Aires — Argentinians with HIV/Aids fear medical spending cuts under President Javier Milei.
Medics say the cuts are compromising treatment and could lead to more cases, with fewer condoms for prevention and fewer tests to catch the virus early.
Right-winger Milei is pushing an austerity drive, touting his “chainsaw” to cut back the size of the state and overturn a deep fiscal deficit he inherited. Budgets have been frozen or capped for many public sector services.
The budget for free HIV/Aids treatment, where Argentina is a regional pioneer, fell 67% in real terms in 2024 and is set to fall 46% in 2025. Experts say that has put strain on supply of medicines and may leave thousands without care next year.
Acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (Aids) is a chronic condition caused by the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Most people with HIV can live near-normal lives and not suffer from Aids-related illness with effective early treatment.
“I’ve been taking expired medication since May. Now in October they gave me medication until February, which expired in November,” said Claudio Mariani, 59, who was initially diagnosed as HIV positive in 1993.
“I’m doing the viral load test now, but I don’t know when I’ll have the results,” he said.
Spending cuts
According to official government data about 140,000 people have HIV in Argentina. About half that number depend on public sector treatment, according to the health ministry’s latest Epidemiological Bulletin.
The government did not respond to requests for comment.
The Huésped Foundation, which works to ensure access to care for HIV/Aids sufferers, said that treatment for more than 9,000 people may be interrupted in 2025 due to spending cuts.
The draft government budget would result in spending on the free HIV treatment service Program 22 rise from 21-billion to 23-billion pesos. With inflation probably more than 100% that means a significant real terms spending cut.
This could see patients not being diagnosed or being caught late, ironically pushing up hospital costs, said experts.
“These people require hospitalisation, treatment for infections and a range of medical care that could be avoided if diagnosis is made earlier,” said Leandro Cahn, executive director of the Huésped Foundation.
“All these cuts, far from saving money ... generate more costs,” he said.
Health ministry figures show that the number of condoms distributed by the government so far this year has fallen to 209,328 from 503,460 in 2023, with expected drops in the supply of reagents and rapid tests likely to hinder care.
“Treatment is something permanent,” local HIV specialist Luis Trombetta said, explaining that this consistency kept the mortality rate down. “It cannot be replaced or interrupted.”
Reuters
