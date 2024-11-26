BIG READ : The return of government intervention in the US
There are many unknowns for Trump’s new administration, except that it will be disruptive
26 November 2024 - 05:00
After a generation of “hands off the economy”, the age of government intervention is back. Whether its Donald Trump’s high tariffs or Joe Biden’s tariffs and targeted industrial policy, the Reagan era is over.
For Ronald Reagan, the father of the modern Republican Party, free trade was almost a religion. Smaller government, lower taxes, less regulation of business, a balanced government budget and no tariffs became accepted wisdom for three decades. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.