What we need to do to keep women safe
Changing men’s beliefs and behaviour will fall short without empowerment of women
The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) in November published “The First South African National Gender-based Violence Study, 2022”, the first survey of its kind on the prevalence of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) across SA. It outlines the prevalence of physical, sexual, emotional and economic violence, as well as psychological abuse such as controlling behaviour among male youths and adults 18 years and older, and examines the perpetration of violence by men against their female partners and the underlying role of gender norms in driving GBVF.
“The results provide new evidence and confirmation of the patterns of violence against women in the country, and the findings contribute to understanding the life course of victimisation and perpetration in SA,” says the HSRC, adding that the persistence of GBVF reflects the deeply ingrained societal norms and structures that serve to perpetuate male dominance and reinforce gender hierarchies in families and communities, “...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.