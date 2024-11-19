BIG READ: How anaemic growth could dismantle the GNU
If voters don’t see concrete change in their lives by 2029, they are likely to buy whatever Jacob Zuma is selling
19 November 2024 - 05:00
The government’s latest growth projections are lower than population growth. That means the average voter’s life won’t improve by 2029. Some politicians will pay. Most likely it will be the government of national unity (GNU).
Surely that’s the lesson of the anti-incumbent elections in this mega-election year of 2024, from the US and Germany, to Japan, France and Britain, and even Botswana and SA?..
