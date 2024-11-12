Biodiversity: So c’mon, do you know what SA’s national tree is?

Alongside a national flag, anthem and coat of arms, most countries have one or more plant and animal species that they designate as national symbols.
The national animal of China, for example, is the giant panda, a nationwide source of pride anddiplomacy. Americans salute the bald eagle as a symbol of strength and freedom.
But how do South Africans relate to their officialnational symbols? Do they even know what they are? It’s a country with an enviable variety of ethnicities, cultures, languages, histories, landscapes and biodiversity. It’s also a country fractured by colonialism and apartheid.
SA is still in the process of building a unified and national identity as it moves beyondapartheid. The process of nation building includes developing a shared history, identity, pride and values of what it means to be South African.
One dynamic in this process is the shaping of a collective identity around particular national icons, symbols, activities and personalities. The national anthem, flag, sports stars, artists and the like. Things that make citizens proud of their country and its people, despite a divided past.
Reflecting its mega-biodiversity status, SA boasts five national animal and plant symbols. These are the national animal (springbok), fish (galjoen), bird (blue crane), flower (king protea) and tree (real yellowwood). Yet, their usefulness in helping build a national identity depends on South Africans actually knowing what they are. Sadly, this seems not to be the case.
As environmental scientists, we’re intrigued by the relationships between humans and nature. Environmental scholars Ondwela Tshikombeni, Monde Ntshudu and I recently conducted astudyto find out how much South Africans know about the five biodiversity symbols. We found that only a tiny fraction could name all of them. The level of knowledge about them was generally low.
This indicates that these symbols can’t be effectively used to help build a common SA identity. Nor will they add value to biodiversity conservation campaigns in a time when the need to protect nature increases due to the impacts of human development and climate change.
The process of choosing a species as a national symbol is different depending on the country and may even be contested. In Turkey, for example, the national animal is thegrey wolf. It can be a symbol of pride or be rejected because it’s thecontroversialname of a right-wing political group.
Many national symbols are rooted in history and could stem from the emblems of the political, colonial or economic elites of the past. Or they may be more recent and based on lobbying by certain groups or even via public vote. Britain, for example, asked the public to choose a national bird. Therobinwon.
The first national animal to be used as a symbol in SA was the springbuck (or springbok), proposed in1906as a name for the country’s rugby team ahead of a tour of Europe. The most recent addition was the galjoen in1992.
We surveyed 382 urban dwellers in four towns spanning three provinces: Mossel Bay, Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), Gcuwa (formerly Butterworth) and Kokstad. In each town we set out to interview 25 adults across low-, medium- and high-income areas and the central business district.
As part of the survey, we asked people to name each of the five national biodiversity symbols. After that, we presented them with photos of four different species (one of which was the national one) and asked them to correctly identify the national species.
Only 11 of the respondents (3%) could name all five symbols, while almost half (48%) could not correctly name a single one. The most widely known were the springbok (40%) and the king protea (40%), perhaps because they correspond to the names of national sporting teams. The blue crane was mentioned by only 16% of the respondents and the galjoen (8%) and yellowwood (6%) fared even worse.
The numbers were slightly better when respondents were asked to identify each species from a photo of four choices — 58% identified the protea, 51% the blue crane, 45% the springbok, 26% the galjoen and 16% the real yellowwood.
To benchmark these knowledge levels, we also asked a few questions about the national flag and coat of arms. Only eight people knew the meaning of the phrase at the base of the coat of arms (ǃke e꞉ǀxarraǁke, meaning “diverse people unite” in the|Xam languageof the country’s original inhabitants). Only 29% correctly knew that the Y-shape in the middle of the national flag was green. This indicates that the low knowledge of national symbols is not limited to just biodiversity symbols.
It’s clear that a great deal more effort is needed to popularise the national biodiversity symbols if they’re to be used to help shape a national identity in SA. They could be promoted in schools where other national symbols, like the flag and anthem, are common.
The SA National Biodiversity Institute and the department of sport, arts & culture could promote them during September’s heritage month celebrations. They could engage the public by popularising their names in the different official languages of the country and their roles in folklore and indigenous knowledge. They could also be featured in national and international tourism promotions.
• Tshikombeni and Ntshudu contributed to this article
• Shackleton is a professor and research chair in interdisciplinary science in land and natural resource use for sustainable livelihoods at Rhodes University
Biodiversity: So c’mon, do you know what SA’s national tree is?
Only 3% of South Africans in a survey could name all five national biodiversity symbols, and 48% can’t name one
Alongside a national flag, anthem and coat of arms, most countries have one or more plant and animal species that they designate as national symbols.
The national animal of China, for example, is the giant panda, a nationwide source of pride and diplomacy. Americans salute the bald eagle as a symbol of strength and freedom.
But how do South Africans relate to their official national symbols? Do they even know what they are? It’s a country with an enviable variety of ethnicities, cultures, languages, histories, landscapes and biodiversity. It’s also a country fractured by colonialism and apartheid.
SA is still in the process of building a unified and national identity as it moves beyond apartheid. The process of nation building includes developing a shared history, identity, pride and values of what it means to be South African.
One dynamic in this process is the shaping of a collective identity around particular national icons, symbols, activities and personalities. The national anthem, flag, sports stars, artists and the like. Things that make citizens proud of their country and its people, despite a divided past.
Reflecting its mega-biodiversity status, SA boasts five national animal and plant symbols. These are the national animal (springbok), fish (galjoen), bird (blue crane), flower (king protea) and tree (real yellowwood). Yet, their usefulness in helping build a national identity depends on South Africans actually knowing what they are. Sadly, this seems not to be the case.
As environmental scientists, we’re intrigued by the relationships between humans and nature. Environmental scholars Ondwela Tshikombeni, Monde Ntshudu and I recently conducted a study to find out how much South Africans know about the five biodiversity symbols. We found that only a tiny fraction could name all of them. The level of knowledge about them was generally low.
This indicates that these symbols can’t be effectively used to help build a common SA identity. Nor will they add value to biodiversity conservation campaigns in a time when the need to protect nature increases due to the impacts of human development and climate change.
The process of choosing a species as a national symbol is different depending on the country and may even be contested. In Turkey, for example, the national animal is the grey wolf. It can be a symbol of pride or be rejected because it’s the controversial name of a right-wing political group.
Many national symbols are rooted in history and could stem from the emblems of the political, colonial or economic elites of the past. Or they may be more recent and based on lobbying by certain groups or even via public vote. Britain, for example, asked the public to choose a national bird. The robin won.
The first national animal to be used as a symbol in SA was the springbuck (or springbok), proposed in 1906 as a name for the country’s rugby team ahead of a tour of Europe. The most recent addition was the galjoen in 1992.
We surveyed 382 urban dwellers in four towns spanning three provinces: Mossel Bay, Kariega (formerly Uitenhage), Gcuwa (formerly Butterworth) and Kokstad. In each town we set out to interview 25 adults across low-, medium- and high-income areas and the central business district.
As part of the survey, we asked people to name each of the five national biodiversity symbols. After that, we presented them with photos of four different species (one of which was the national one) and asked them to correctly identify the national species.
Only 11 of the respondents (3%) could name all five symbols, while almost half (48%) could not correctly name a single one. The most widely known were the springbok (40%) and the king protea (40%), perhaps because they correspond to the names of national sporting teams. The blue crane was mentioned by only 16% of the respondents and the galjoen (8%) and yellowwood (6%) fared even worse.
The numbers were slightly better when respondents were asked to identify each species from a photo of four choices — 58% identified the protea, 51% the blue crane, 45% the springbok, 26% the galjoen and 16% the real yellowwood.
To benchmark these knowledge levels, we also asked a few questions about the national flag and coat of arms. Only eight people knew the meaning of the phrase at the base of the coat of arms (ǃke e꞉ǀxarraǁke, meaning “diverse people unite” in the |Xam language of the country’s original inhabitants). Only 29% correctly knew that the Y-shape in the middle of the national flag was green. This indicates that the low knowledge of national symbols is not limited to just biodiversity symbols.
It’s clear that a great deal more effort is needed to popularise the national biodiversity symbols if they’re to be used to help shape a national identity in SA. They could be promoted in schools where other national symbols, like the flag and anthem, are common.
The SA National Biodiversity Institute and the department of sport, arts & culture could promote them during September’s heritage month celebrations. They could engage the public by popularising their names in the different official languages of the country and their roles in folklore and indigenous knowledge. They could also be featured in national and international tourism promotions.
• Tshikombeni and Ntshudu contributed to this article
• Shackleton is a professor and research chair in interdisciplinary science in land and natural resource use for sustainable livelihoods at Rhodes University
This article first appeared on The Conversation.
African penguins officially ‘critically endangered’
TERRY WINSTANLEY: Government needs to get to grips with waste tyres crisis
VINCENT OBISIE-ORLU: Answering nature biodiversity plea at COP16
Exploring the light and dark of the Cederberg
JOHN MARÉ: How to grow SA’s bioeconomy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
African penguins officially ‘critically endangered’
TERRY WINSTANLEY: Government needs to get to grips with waste tyres crisis
Exploring the light and dark of the Cederberg
ROSS HARVEY: When industry interest trumps wellbeing
Counting the cost of plastic pollution with Anusha Rajkaran
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.