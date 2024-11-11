When ‘I do’ becomes ‘I don’t want to any more’
The increase in the divorce rate may be related to more people being unwilling to ignore their dissatisfaction
11 November 2024 - 05:00
Many of us were raised on stories that ended happily ever after, but fairy-tale endings seem to be increasingly rare as divorce cases rise at an alarming rate.
There was an 11% increase in the number of completed divorce forms that were processed between 2011 and 2022, according to Stats SA data. Counselling psychologist Karabo Rasebitse attributes this increase to people being more willing and able to voice their dissatisfaction with their relationships. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.