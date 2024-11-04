Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Taking care of your body also takes care of your mind
Regular exercise has been found to reduce depressive symptoms
04 November 2024 - 05:00
This has been a hard, relentless year. I am struggling to find the motivation, never mind the energy to exercise. Do you have any advice?
It’s a vicious cycle, I know. This year, someone very close to me died suddenly and unexpectedly. And amid phases of trauma, mourning, sadness, disbelief, anger, more disbelief, I didn’t want to do anything, never mind prepare meals or work up a sweat...
