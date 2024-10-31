More South Africans turn to Malta for financial security and global access

As more South Africans seek stability and new opportunities abroad, Malta has become an increasingly attractive destination for both high net worth families and businesses seeking expansion.

That’s according to recent data from Credence, a Malta-based corporate services and advisory firm that can assist those interested in acquiring permanent residence in Malta or Maltese citizenship through direct investment.

For individuals and their families, this trend is driven by several factors. These include SA’s volatile economic and political climate, the desire for a secure future, and the fact that Malta is one of the safest countries in the world. Anyone can walk home at any time and people still leave homes and cars unlocked.

