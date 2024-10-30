WineX 2024 expands with more support from Standard Bank Private

Blending premium sips with a vibrant, sophisticated crowd, the 2024 edition of WineX, Southern Africa’s biggest wine festival, promises to be a superb experience.

Taking place from October 30 to November 1 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg, this year's event will be bigger and better than ever before. With increased support from returning sponsor Standard Bank Private, the festival has expanded and will feature a broader selection of wines — 700 in total — and more tasting sessions.

“This wine show allows enthusiasts and novice drinkers to explore different flavour profiles and learn about local wines, catering to both seasoned connoisseurs and dynamic young professionals,” says Bridgette Kruger, Standard Bank’s head of Private Banking in SA.

WineX founder Michael Fridjhon says Gauteng consumers represent the majority of domestic buyers, but modern professionals have limited opportunities to engage with the full range of flavours that contribute to South African wines’ global acclaim. “This wine show brings all our award-winning wines to them.”

Exclusive offer: up to 30% of WineX tickets for Standard Bank clients

In partnership with Standard Bank, WineX is excited to offer discounts of up to 30% off ticket prices for Standard Bank clients*.

This exclusive discount reflects the bank’s commitment to providing exceptional experiences, while supporting wealth creation. “WineX aligns perfectly with this philosophy by offering exclusive experiences and valuable insights into the wine industry,” says Kruger.

Interesting facts about SA wines:

Local wines continue to experience robust growth locally, with 60% of SA wine consumed domestically in 2023.

Domestic wine sales reached a record high of 475-million litres in 2022.

Still wine — such as dry red and white wine — is the most consumed in SA.

That said, the consumption of sparkling wine grew the most between 2021 and 2023, with domestic sales rising by 29% over that period.

This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.

*Ts & Cs apply.