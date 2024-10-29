Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6's cutting-edge AI capabilities make it brilliant for business
Unlock new levels of efficiency and collaboration with a foldable smartphone that empowers you to do more in less time
There’s no doubt that we’re living in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). No matter the industry, there’s talk of how AI — and in particular, generative AI (GenAI) — is changing the way we work.
One recent study found that 83% of chief information officers and chief technology officers believed that using GenAI would give them a significant advantage over competitors. Another report said that 66% of enterprises globally would be investing in AI in the next 18 months. There’s also the fact that enterprise spending on AI systems is expected to grow at an average rate of 27% within the next two years.
“We all see the potential of AI, but how is that real in our business execution as we find it today?” asks Justin Hume, vice-president of Mobile eXperience at Samsung SA.
For Hume, this is where mobile technology comes in. The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone includes something Samsung calls “Galaxy AI for Business”, a collection of workflow productivity tools that use AI features without the need for cloud connectivity.
“It’s about releasing employee productivity as there are a lot of manual tasks that can now be automated,” says Hume, who explains that within the workplace, communication is key.
Why Galaxy AI for Business is a game-changer
When people bring personal devices into the office, business communication and social communication become intertwined. “They’re bringing their own tools that enable communication, but it’s important to ensure that communication, whether it’s vertical (between managers and employees) or lateral (between employees to employees or consumers) is understood and done in the right tone, manner and construct,” says Hume. This is where a tool like Chat Assist comes into play.
Locally, English is pervasive but it’s not the first language for the majority of South Africans. “So how do we ensure that our communication is fair and that it is delivering the context of the messaging it was intended to?” asks Hume.
Chat Assist is a GenAI tool that can edit text messages beyond grammar and spelling. You can use Chat Assist to change the writing style of a message or even translate it into a different language. It’s as simple as plugging in a few words and Chat Assist does the rest.
Using Chat Assist has cut my email production time down by a thirdJustin Hume, vice president of Mobile eXperience at Samsung SA
For busy business executives who once spent time drafting the perfect email, Chat Assist is a game-changer. “For me, it’s cut my email production time down by a third,” says Hume. “When GenAI is used correctly, it can release employees so that they can become more productive and creative.”
Innovative AI features like Circle to Search and Sketch to Image turn the Galaxy Z Fold6 into a brilliant brainstorming partner. With Circle to Search you can quickly search the web for additional information by simply highlighting text on the device’s screen, without the need to manually type a query. Sketch to Image, on the other hand, transforms ideas into visual representations by sketching or drawing — the device’s AI-powered features will then generate an image based on the input.
Another AI tool on the Galaxy Z Fold6 that Hume uses regularly is Browsing Assist, an easier way to summarise long articles, posts or reports into digestible content. “Many organisations are following up on what their competitors are doing but something like going through financial reports takes time,” says Hume. “But with Browsing Assist, you can highlight the text and immediately get a summary. It takes what would be a 10-minute read and distils it into a 30-second read.”
While this doesn’t necessarily replace the report, it gives insight into what the key points are and whether reading further is necessary. “For the business executive who constantly receives literature or industry knowledge or even internal reports, you really just need to get the top line down to get a sense of what’s going on to make a decision,” he says. “Galaxy AI for Business helps you with that.”
Another useful AI feature Hume recommends is Note Assist, a way to automatically transcribe meetings, streamlining the note-taking process. “It records multiple parties talking, and distils it into a transcript so now you can rapidly go from a meeting to sending out the notes while everything is still fresh in your mind,” he says.
Breaking down communication barriers in real time
In the world of work, good communication is a business imperative. A workplace survey revealed that larger businesses lost about R1.19bn every year due to poor communication, and in addition to that, 30% of people say communication issues equate to a poor customer experience.
“Working in a multinational organisation, a lot of the communication that comes in is a mix of languages. English may be the anchor language, but reports are nuanced by annotations from colleagues in their native language,” says Hume. Using Circle to Search, you can instantly translate on-screen text into any language, but that’s not where the Galaxy Z Fold6’s translation capabilities end.
We’re empowering employees to do more in less time with tools that simplify the way we workJustin Hume, vice president of Mobile eXperience at Samsung SA
The Galaxy Z Fold6 has an NPU (neural processing unit), which means there’s on-device AI. (In other words, data is processed on the device instead of being uploaded to the cloud.) This not only improves privacy and security, it enhances responsiveness, so translation happens in real time.
“With Live Translate, if someone is speaking in a foreign language, it takes incredible processing power to analyse, recode and decode the voice data. With on-device AI, there’s no lag time — this all happens in real time and on the device because of that computational power,” Hume says. “On-device AI ensures privacy, speed and control.”
Thanks to all of these cutting-edge AI capabilities, businesses will be able to unlock new levels of efficiency and collaboration. With on-device AI driving real-time tasks, from seamless translation to quick data retrieval, Galaxy AI for Business empowers organisations to focus on what truly matters: productivity.
“We’re empowering employees to do more in less time with tools that simplify the way we work. We’ve removed the barriers to understanding in real time,” says Hume. “With its incredible processing power, the Galaxy Z Fold6 is changing the way businesses operate.”
This article was sponsored by Samsung.