Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6's cutting-edge AI capabilities make it brilliant for business

For Hume, this is where mobile technology comes in. The newly launched Galaxy Z Fold6 smartphone includes something Samsung calls “Galaxy AI for Business”, a collection of workflow productivity tools that use AI features without the need for cloud connectivity.

“It’s about releasing employee productivity as there are a lot of manual tasks that can now be automated,” says Hume, who explains that within the workplace, communication is key.

Why Galaxy AI for Business is a game-changer

When people bring personal devices into the office, business communication and social communication become intertwined. “They’re bringing their own tools that enable communication, but it’s important to ensure that communication, whether it’s vertical (between managers and employees) or lateral (between employees to employees or consumers) is understood and done in the right tone, manner and construct,” says Hume. This is where a tool like Chat Assist comes into play.

Locally, English is pervasive but it’s not the first language for the majority of South Africans. “So how do we ensure that our communication is fair and that it is delivering the context of the messaging it was intended to?” asks Hume.

Chat Assist is a GenAI tool that can edit text messages beyond grammar and spelling. You can use Chat Assist to change the writing style of a message or even translate it into a different language. It’s as simple as plugging in a few words and Chat Assist does the rest.