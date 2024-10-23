Exploring the light and dark of the Cederberg
Mountain caves bear imprints of San gatherings and the Broederbond’s secret meetings
23 October 2024 - 05:00
We spent the September holidays glamping in the Cederberg. It is a pleasant drive from Cape Town in spring. Initially through the Swartland carpeted with fields of wheat waving in the breeze with the best aspects of its hills increasingly in demand as coveted vineyards.
Once you pass Moorreesburg, the Piketberg looms on the left of the driver’s periphery vision in a dark green mass while a line of mountains emerges in the distance on the right in a scale of colour starting with the lime green wheat, dark blue foothills and finishing with the lighter blue mountains and then the sky...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.