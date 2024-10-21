Medical influencers come with serious side-effects
Medical and other health ‘influencers’ are revolutionising the way people access medical and health information
There was a time when most people instinctively trusted medical doctors. They placed them on pedestals and looked up to them as omniscient, omnipotent, god-like creatures with power over life and death. They created haloes of healers hanging over doctors’ heads.
The digital age is eroding that trust. The rise of online medical and other health “influencers” is dimming the haloes. These influencers are revolutionising the way people access medical and health information. They are active on Facebook, X, YouTube, LinkedIn, TikTok and Instagram. They are also busily blurring the lines between medicine and marketing. ..
