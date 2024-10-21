Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Find the sweet spot between obsession and taking care of your body
Some of the most ‘perfect bodied’ people have the worst relationships with food
21 October 2024 - 05:00
I was tagged in a photo on Facebook that I didn’t know was being taken. I cannot believe how out of shape I look to the rest of the world. Are we delusional in how we see ourselves, and how long does it take to deteriorate to the point of no return?
There’s always that one family member who is trigger happy with their phone’s camera. They stalk family lunches and snap just as you bite into the last piece of lamb or moments after you loosen your belt after finishing off a second serving of malva pudding. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.