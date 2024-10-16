How you can open international doors for your family
In today’s connected world, global mobility and international access is one of the greatest gifts you can offer your children.
While many South Africans are considering immigration for this reason, there are also a range of options that you can explore that don’t involve leaving the country. This includes international education, athletic recruitment, dual citizenship and even smart investments abroad, says Sable International, which specialises in cross-border financial and immigration advice and solutions.
Such options include:
Moving abroad with your family
For many South African families, the UK and Australia top the list of ideal destinations thanks to their shared language, cultural similarities and welcoming environments.
Both countries offer a range of visa options that allow you to bring your spouse and children. This could be a good option if you no longer wish to live in SA and you have in-demand skills or family connections overseas.
Some popular Australian visa routes for South Africans include:
- Skilled Independent visa (subclass 189): You will not need to secure a job to qualify for this visa. Instead, you must be under 45 years of age and score at least 65 points on the immigration points test. This visa allows you and your family to live and work anywhere in Australia.
- Employer Nomination Scheme visa (subclass 186): If you’ve got a job offer from an Australian employer, this visa opens the door for your family to settle permanently.
- Partner visa (subclass 820 and 801): If you have an Australian partner, this visa allows you and your children to live Down Under and apply for permanent residency.
Popular UK visa options for South Africans include:
- Skilled Worker visa: A job offer from a sponsored UK company will allow you to bring your family along and start your new life together.
- Innovator Founder visa: If you’re an entrepreneur, you can build your business in the UK while your family enjoys all the benefits of living there.
- Spouse visa: If your spouse is a UK citizen or holds settled status, this visa allows you and your children to join them and live in the UK.
- UK Ancestry visa: If you’ve got a UK-born grandparent, this visa gives you and your family the opportunity to live, work and study in the UK.
Additionally, if you qualify for a UK Ancestry visa you might also be eligible to claim UK citizenship by double descent, unlocking even more opportunities for your children.
However, relocating your entire family is a major life decision. The upheaval can be significant, but the rewards are immense. That said, if you’re not quite ready to make the big move, there are plenty of other ways to internationalise your children without having to pack your bags.
Study abroad: A world-class education for a global career
What could be more transformative than studying in a country that offers a fresh perspective, cutting-edge education and access to a global network? Sending your child to study abroad can do just that.
Since 2016, Sable International has helped families navigate the exciting but sometimes complex world of international education. The company makes it easy to find the perfect university programme, handles the admissions process and ensures that student visas are secured without a hitch.
Sports scholarships: Score big with athletic talent
If your child has athletic talent, it could open doors to prestigious US universities and even scholarships. Sable International’s USA college sports recruitment team can help your child build a career in athletics while earning a world-class degree.
Whether your child dreams of playing on the big stage or simply using their talent to further their education, sports scholarships offer a unique blend of personal and professional growth.
Leave a legacy: Offshore property and citizenship- and residency-by-investment
Investing in offshore property isn’t just about owning real estate; it’s about securing your family’s financial future. Imagine your children growing up with the freedom to live, study or work in another country thanks to your property investments. Whether it's Portugal, Greece, Mauritius or Malta, investing in property abroad offers a pathway to generational wealth and global opportunity.
Alternatively, an investment into the UK, Portugal or Swiss property markets, while it may not offer your children a path to residency, offers a financial hedge on a stronger currency and the opportunity to build a stable offshore property portfolio and a future legacy for your family.
But it doesn’t stop there. Through citizenship-by-investment (CBI) programmes you can give your children not only financial advantages, but also the gift of global mobility.
The Malta and Grenada CBI programmes offer fast-track citizenship with unique benefits. Grenadian citizenship, for example, offers visa-free travel to over 140 countries, with Malta offering more than 180 visa-free destinations, and nationality from both of these countries pass on to future generations in perpetuity, making it a particularly valuable legacy.
For families looking to start with residency, Sable International's team also specialises in residency-by-investment programmes that can eventually lead to citizenship. The Portugal Golden Visa and US EB-5 visa offer flexible residency options with the potential for full citizenship.
In addition to experts on the above topics, attending the Global Citizenship & Emmigration Expo will also give you the opportunity to meet Sable International advisers specialising in:
- Cross-border wealth planning;
- Moving money out of SA;
- SA tax residency and exit tax;
- UK business expansion; and
