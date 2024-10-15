The king is dead, long live Donald Trump
If Humpty Trumpty were to lose the election, or die in office, his fans would glue his shells back together again
15 October 2024 - 05:00
Humpty Trumpty sat on the wall, Humpty Trumpty had a great fall … Must have been Wall Street Donald Trump was sitting on when he fell several times earlier in the year with egg shells scattering all over the place. But unlike the children’s tale, America is the land of DIY, where geniuses have long developed superglues for every occasion and the king and the king’s men could put him back together again.
There are only 15 official kings left in the world, and only three are absolute monarchs with men to order around, including King Mswati, head of the “shithole country” Swaziland...
