What my stroke taught me
Advocate describes his brain attack as ‘the single most traumatic event of my life thus far’
14 October 2024 - 05:00
At the age of 60, I had a stroke. There were plenty of warning signs, but I blithely ignored them. Before the stroke, I had been a high-functioning advocate. The stroke left me debilitated, both physically and cognitively. It was, without doubt, the single most traumatic event of my life thus far.
Four months later, I have largely — but by no means completely — recovered. Those four months have left me with ample time to reflect on the stroke. Here are nine things that I learnt from the experience. ..
