Why the Apple Watch Series 9 is the watch for fitness enthusiasts
The device is lightweight and comfortable, with a screen that is bright enough to see even in the sun
After using the Apple Watch Series 9 for a few weeks, I can confidently say that it’s a game-changer for anyone serious about their fitness and overall wellbeing. As someone who enjoys staying active, I’ve tested plenty of fitness trackers and smartwatches, but the Series 9 is on a different level. It’s not just a watch; it’s like having a personal coach on your wrist, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) to make everything more tailored and accurate.
From the moment I put it on, I could feel the quality and sleekness of the design. It’s lightweight and comfortable, and the screen is bright enough to see even when I’m outdoors running under the sun. The display is crisp and clear, which makes checking my stats, reading notifications or using apps a breeze. What really impressed me, though, is how much this watch learns about you through its AI features...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.