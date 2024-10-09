A beach to be in the moment with nature
Explore Gouritsmond, the ‘world’s most peaceful seaside town’
Gouritsmond is about halfway between Gqeberha and Bot River, a central venue for us to rendezvous with our middle daughter, Ashley, who is doing her BSc honours at Nelson Mandela University. It was a toss-up between “Gourits” and that famous old hostelry, the nearby Albertinia Hotel, with its fine table and all. But, in the end, the draw of the river and the sea won out.
As a retirement and holiday destination, however, it’s mostly the peace and quiet, coupled with excellent fishing, that attracts people to settle in Gouritsmond. Walking along the tidally exposed flanks of the Gourits River the next day, we meet Andre Schutte and his 17-year-old Jack Russel. A retired farmer from Potchefstroom, Schutte hired out his land and is now renting a rondavel nearby. He tells us it’s the best move he ever made and that “Gourits is the most beautiful and peaceful seaside town in the world”...
