Why we should burn the ivory
Demand reduction campaigns can reduce prices, resulting in a decrease in elephant poaching
Between 2010 and 2012, we lost 100,000 elephants across Central and Eastern Africa. Though poaching rates have since declined, challenges remain.
Poaching is increasing in Botswana, home to the world’s largest single remaining elephant population, numbering about 126,000 but with a growth rate of 1.3% — contrary to statements suggesting growth rates of upward of 6% and bogus reports of “over-population”. Recent reports estimate a carcass ratio of higher than 8%, which may portend sudden population collapse. And, despite significant global and local ivory price declines, 1.58 tonnes of ivory were seized in Vietnam on March 27. Two major wildlife traffickers were arrested in Nigeria in connection with this seizure...
