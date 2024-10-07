Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Parkrun gets people moving en masse
It creates a sense of community and provides safety in numbers while ensuring more people do more exercise
07 October 2024 - 05:00
What do you think about parkrun?
I don’t often think about parkrun. Recently, I heard snippets of a radio interview in which CEO of parkrun SA Bruce Fordyce was talking about the phenomenon. I was collecting new dumbbells and the seller wouldn’t stop talking so I missed quite a bit. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.