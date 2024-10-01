Emigrating? What you need to know about upcoming changes to Australia’s points-based visa

The Australian points-based system, which hasn’t seen important amendments since 2012, is changing. The aim is to attract skilled professionals to fill critical shortages, support regional development and boost economic growth.

The general skilled migration (GSM) programme is a gateway into Australia for many skilled professionals looking to boost their careers and quality of life. Designed to attract top talent, the points system evaluates potential migrants on a variety of criteria, ensuring the best and brightest get the opportunity to settle in the country.

You do not need to have secured employment before applying for your GSM programme visa, in contrast with employer-sponsored visas.

The points test applies to these skilled visa programmes:

Skilled independent visa (subclass 189): This permanent residency visa is the one that everyone wants, but few get. It doesn’t require you to have sponsorship from an employer, state or territory and allows you to live, work and study anywhere in Australia.

Skilled nominated visa (subclass 190): This is a permanent residency visa for those who are sponsored by . You can live, work and study only in the state or territory that has nominated you for this visa.

Skilled work regional (provisional) visa (subclass 491): This visa allows skilled migrants to live, study and work in a designated regional area for five years, with a pathway to permanent residency. You must receive a nomination from an Australian state or territory before applying for this visa.

Recommended changes to the Australian points-based system

To keep up with changing economic needs and global talent competition, the migration review has recommended several reforms. The primary objectives of this overhaul include:

Prioritising high-demand skills;

Enhancing fairness and transparency; and

Promoting regional development.

With these objectives in mind, the proposed changes introduce new criteria and make adjustments to existing ones:

Occupation-specific points : More points will be awarded for occupations in respect of which Australia is experiencing skills shortages.



Regional incentives: Additional points will be awarded to you if you apply to live and work in a regional area. This is to promote balanced population growth across the country and develop Australia’s regional economies.



Advanced qualifications: A greater emphasis will be placed on higher educational qualifications, such as master’s and doctoral degrees, particularly in STEM fields.



Work experience: While points have always been awarded for relevant work experience, the new system proposes to increase points for this criteria, especially for those with experience in high-demand sectors. This change aims to recognise the importance of practical, hands-on experience in addition to formal education.



Age: The age range for scoring points remains between 18 and 45. However, more points will be awarded to younger applicants with the understanding that they will contribute to Australia’s economy for a longer time.



English language proficiency: There will be a scale of points for your English language skills. The better your English is, the more points will be awarded to you.



Partner skills: Points for a partner’s skills will be adjusted to acknowledge the combined potential of couples. Partners who have high-demand skills and are proficient in English will add more to the primary applicant’s points total.

Current requirements for the Australian points-based system

Applicants must score a minimum of 65 points to be considered for a visa under the GSM programme. Points are awarded on a scaled basis, meaning the more experience or proficiency you have, the more points will be awarded to you.

Age: You will be awarded points if you are between the ages of 18 and 45.



English language: Points are awarded for proficient and superior English skills.



Work experience: While points are awarded for work experience outside Australia, you will score more if you can demonstrate that you have already worked in the country.



Education: Points are awarded only for your highest qualification. The more advanced your degree, the more points you will earn. You will also win more points if you have studied in Australia.



Specialist skills: You will be awarded 10 points if you have a master’s or doctoral degree in a STEM field that was earned at an Australian educational institution.



Study in Australia: Completing your studies in Australia, especially in regional areas, can win you additional points and give you a competitive edge.



Partner skills: If your partner is skilled and meets certain criteria, his or her attributes can add valuable points to your application.



Additional factors: Points are also available for professional years completed in Australia, community language skills, and regional study.

Preparing for the new points-based system

For those planning to emigrate to Australia under the GSM programme, it’s essential to understand and prepare for the upcoming changes.

Here’s what you can do to make your application process as easy as possible:

Regularly check the latest updates from the Australian department of home affairs about the new points system.

Compare your qualifications, work experience and English proficiency with the new criteria to see where you might need improvement, and then try to improve in these areas.

Look into job opportunities and living options in regional Australia, which will boost your points and offer a pathway to permanent residency.

Talk to a registered migration agent to help you navigate the new system and enhance your application. Sable International’s Australian migration team are experts in navigating the complexities of the Australian visa system and will ensure that you have all the relevant documents needed for a successful application.

This article was sponsored by Sable International.