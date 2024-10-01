Museum of magic and mayhem
Enjoy mind-bending exhibits, holograms, illusion rooms, optical illusions and immersive experiences
01 October 2024 - 05:00
A flash of panic: multiple images of myself, stretching into infinity, surrounding me, and I couldn’t find the way out. I felt like I was in some kind of surrealist imagining, looking at infinite varieties of myself in the mirrors, cellphone in hand, trying to capture it all.
Until it came time to exit, and where was the door in this infinity of Arjas seen from one side, my back, the other side? Lost in solipsism, and lost in the Infinity Room, I experienced a feeling of “now what?” until I pressed one of the mirrors burst back into the exhibition space of the Museum of Illusions...
