Make your next chapter your best chapter: Attend the PPS Retirement Summit 2024

Retirement often carries the misconception of being a winding-down period, but many retirees find this phase to be an opportunity for new beginnings and personal growth.

However, those beginnings can only be realised if there is sufficient planning — and that's why you should attend the fourth annual PPS Retirement Summit.

Take place from 9am to 3pm on October 26 at The Forum at The Campus in Bryanston, Johannesburg, it will focus on key issues and opportunities within the South African retirement landscape that impact individuals across all age groups.

PPS's distinguished speakers will address a range of topics to provide you with the insights and resources needed to make your next chapter your best chapter.

SA’s future outlook

Prof William Gumede, an academic and pivotal figure in forming the government of national unity, will provide an in-depth analysis of SA’s current and future economic and social dynamics.

His insights will shed light on the financial climate and its implications for your retirement planning, equipping you with the knowledge to best navigate this critical phase confidently.

Understanding the retirement landscape

Gain insights into the current state of the South African retirement industry from Maxwell Mojapelo, head of PPS Investments.

Known for his dedication to promoting financial freedom, with a strong emphasis on crafting future-ready financial solutions, Mojapelo will also share more information about the newly introduced two-pot retirement system.

Crafting your ideal retirement

Stepping away from the workforce is not an end; it's a chance to reshape your life and pursue passions that bring joy and fulfilment. The PPS Retirement Summit 2024 will help you explore how you can turn your retirement into a lively and rewarding life chapter with a session aimed to inspire you to seize new opportunities.