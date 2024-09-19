Make your next chapter your best chapter: Attend the PPS Retirement Summit 2024
Get the expert insights you need to successfully plan for a fruitful and financially stable retirement at this event
Retirement often carries the misconception of being a winding-down period, but many retirees find this phase to be an opportunity for new beginnings and personal growth.
However, those beginnings can only be realised if there is sufficient planning — and that's why you should attend the fourth annual PPS Retirement Summit.
Take place from 9am to 3pm on October 26 at The Forum at The Campus in Bryanston, Johannesburg, it will focus on key issues and opportunities within the South African retirement landscape that impact individuals across all age groups.
PPS's distinguished speakers will address a range of topics to provide you with the insights and resources needed to make your next chapter your best chapter.
SA’s future outlook
Prof William Gumede, an academic and pivotal figure in forming the government of national unity, will provide an in-depth analysis of SA’s current and future economic and social dynamics.
His insights will shed light on the financial climate and its implications for your retirement planning, equipping you with the knowledge to best navigate this critical phase confidently.
Understanding the retirement landscape
Gain insights into the current state of the South African retirement industry from Maxwell Mojapelo, head of PPS Investments.
Known for his dedication to promoting financial freedom, with a strong emphasis on crafting future-ready financial solutions, Mojapelo will also share more information about the newly introduced two-pot retirement system.
Crafting your ideal retirement
Stepping away from the workforce is not an end; it's a chance to reshape your life and pursue passions that bring joy and fulfilment. The PPS Retirement Summit 2024 will help you explore how you can turn your retirement into a lively and rewarding life chapter with a session aimed to inspire you to seize new opportunities.
PPS's experts will delve into how to identify and engage in second acts and passion projects that will enhance your retirement experience. Whether it's starting a new hobby, volunteering or launching a small business, engaging discussions will guide you in finding purpose and satisfaction beyond the traditional workday.
Strategic financial planning
Planning for retirement requires careful and strategic decision-making. At the PPS Retirement Summit 2024, Johan Gouws, the company's head of Wealth Advisory and author of Your Ultimate Personal Finance Guide, will lead a discussion on financial preparedness, offering insights into effective strategies for securing your financial future.
Whether you are beginning to consider retirement or are already in the planning stage, this session aims to give you the confidence and clarity to make informed financial decisions for your future.
Protecting your legacy
PPS's fiduciary specialist, advocate Anneke Le Roux, will lead discussions on securing your estate, providing guidance on safeguarding you and establishing a lasting legacy through estate planning.
PPS support
This session will showcase how PPS provides its members with bespoke financial solutions and customised financial strategies, ensuring peace of mind and security during retirement.
You'll gain a greater understanding of how PPS’s distinctive mutual model benefits its members and how being part of a community of like-minded individuals can enrich your retirement journey.
Secure your spot: register today
The PPS Retirement Summit 2024 is an opportunity to gain valuable insights and connect with like-minded individuals. Throughout the day, you'll hear from a range of world-class speakers and have the chance to explore exhibition stands during breaks.
Be part of shaping a future where retirement is not merely an end, but a new beginning brimming with potential and promise: register now.
This article was sponsored by PPS.