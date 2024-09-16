Where — not just how — you live can add years to your life
There is growing awareness of the connection between lifestyle, environment and wellbeing
Travel broadens the mind and it can also boost your health in body and mind if you know where to go and can spare the time to stay a while.
There is growing awareness of the connection between lifestyle, environment and wellbeing. Allied to it is burgeoning interest in regions scattered across the globe where people are living exceptionally healthy, active lives well into their 80s, 90s and beyond. These regions share common lifestyle, environmental factors and high numbers of centenarians. Spending time immersed in these cultures creates endless opportunities for learning the secrets of healthy longevity...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.