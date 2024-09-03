Faded, cracked rainbow nation deserves a second chance
Can the GNU help to heal the rifts and usher in a truly united nation?
There is a school of thought that says that SA was never a unified geographical notion or a distinct nation, but was always more of a business proposition: a means to exploit the diamonds, gold and other riches by deploying European know-how and local unskilled labour. That the ethos in a colonised SA was to enrich oneself with the proceeds without truly belonging, and that the towns and cities, systems and infrastructure that arose around that were more incidental than designed. Women and families, a broader society, were a nice-to-have but often not a necessity to the man on the make whose priority was to grow rich.
Fast-forward to apartheid, which further split up families and separated people into various tribes and races...
