SA’s women are fighting a war of survival
Almost 11 SA women are killed daily in the country — five times the global average
My Instagram feed is littered with faces of women and children whom I’ve never met and will never get the chance to meet. They are dead, murdered at the hands of individuals — many of whom were their lovers, past and present.
I have never met them but I know their names; thanks to the fearless work of NPOs like Women for Change and Keep the Energy, which do their best in acknowledging those killed in acts of apparent femicide. Nomfundo Msibi, a 30-year-old woman who was allegedly stabbed to death by an ex-boyfriend at Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Durban. Deveney Nel, a 16-year-old girl whose body was found in a storeroom at her high school in Caledon. Peaceful Khoza, who was exhumed in a shallow grave at three years old — her body partially burnt, allegedly by a close friend, 18, of her family. Junior Mabandla, eight, found a day before Peaceful, suspected to be killed by the same man...
