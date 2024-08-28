MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Wine drinkers spoilt for choice in quality and price
There are genuinely handcrafted wines available that do not require you to mortgage your home or sell your soul
SA is home to a wide range of wine producers, from huge wineries all the way to the equivalent of mom-and-pop businesses selling fewer than 1,000 cases a year. All come with backstories and mythologies, the former offered by way of an explanation for why the brand exists, the latter a combination of rumour and sales pitch, laced with a modicum of truth.
Most of the Cape’s producers occupy the cute and cuddly side of this spectrum. About 40% of the wineries make fewer than 7,000 cases. A further 30% crush enough wine to produce between 7,000 and 35,000 cases, though not all of them bottle their full production. Many sell a proportion in bulk either to local wholesalers or to buyers abroad...
