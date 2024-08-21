Rock engravings provide glimpse of Stone Age San
I stood in the middle of a San art gallery on the top of a koppie, looking straight ahead at the distinctive profile of the 2.3-billion year old Magaliesberg mountains, its gentle grassy upwards slope topped with a rock lip at the crest.
Scattered at my feet are a dozen or more rock engravings, or petroglyphs — fine line drawings of an elegant eland, a zebra, a giraffe, a fearsome rhino, rock after rock — within a space of about 12m2. I had walked up the hill with Mark Tennant, my guide at the African Hills Safari Lodge & Spa in the Plumari Private Reserve, an hour’s drive from Johannesburg. We were accompanied by another guide, Dumisani Dingani, who will be on the lookout for the Cape buffaloes that can charge unprovoked. ..
