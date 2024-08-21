Enjoy a coffee with cats on the side at this Joburg cafe

One of the resident cats at the Woodrock Cat Café. Picture: GABRIELLA ARVANITIS
Cat cafes, which originated in Taiwan in the 1990s, let visitors enjoy a cup of coffee with a menagerie of cats and kittens — or paradise for animal lovers like me.
Joburg’s newest cat cafe is owned and run by staff and volunteers from Woodrock Animal Rescue as a way to raise funds for the shelter’s residents, as well as to help some furry friends to find their new forever homes. While the cats at the cafe aren’t available for adoption (they’re full-time residents), the walls are covered in mug shots of the animals waiting to find their new families.
I went to Woodrock Cat Café, located in Kyalami Corner, late one Wednesday afternoon to be greeted by a warm and peaceful atmosphere. The cafe itself is small and cosy, with a small bar counter and stools designated for eating and drinking, and a larger carpeted space filled with all the toys and paraphernalia a cat could ask for. There were all sorts of cats and kittens around, some lounging, some sleeping, some playing.
I did not get anything to drink or eat, but headed straight for the cats, though there is food available from Jackson’s Real Food Market and Eatery, next door to the cat cafe.
There were only a few visitors and volunteers around during my visit, which meant I could enjoy more personal feline attention, though many of the residents were tuckered out after a busy morning of socialising.
While there are couches and ottomans for guests, I opted to lay on the comfy, carpeted floor to play with and pamper the cats. Kittens ran around me, chasing one another, occasionally distracted by the toys. The adult cats mostly watched on in amusement, preferring a gentle cuddle and pat, though even they couldn’t resist the occasional siren’s call of a bundle of colourful feathers and bells on a stick.
The cafe charges a R120 entry fee per person, with the proceeds going back into the cafe and Woodrock’s animal shelter. In addition, it functions as a drop-off point for any toys or food you may wish to donate (Absolute Pets and PetMax are nearby). I left eager to return soon.
