Advice from the mouths of parents

We Were Perfect Parents Until We Had Children’ is a collection of insights and advice from members of The Village Facebook group compiled by Vanessa Raphaely and Karin Schimke; this extract is from Chapter 5.
One of the most easily dispensed and often-used advice from Villagers to other Villagers are the words “my house, my rules”.
Let’s take a deeper dive on this one.
Melanie Loebenberg-Novitzkas had this to say on the group:
“The one thing I read too often (on The Village) is a “my house, my rules” statement, and it always bothers me. Why does this statement rankle for some parents, while others use it almost as the rallying cry whenever their authority is challenged even in the slightest?
“There is always at least one kid in the house that will go and on and on with the ‘whys’ and the ‘it’s-so-unfairs’ when a line has been drawn. In cases like that, saying ‘my house, my rules’ can be the final nail in the coffin of the argument if you decide to disengage from the discussion then.
“But using it as a first resort can lessen its impact when you really need this big gun. It does come across as authoritarian, inflexible and old-fashioned — in a bad way.”
And Yvonne Brogan wrote: “I grew up in the my rules, my way generation with no voice. I may have given my daughter too much voice in compensation; I won’t change that though. Kids have thoughts and feeling too. Talk to them, learn from them.”
To which another Villager responded: “Agree with this 99.999% (actually 100% but I need to maintain a 0.001% justification for my own sanity when I eventually do shut my nagging ADHD six-year-old down for asking me ‘why’ after 3728191916284956 explanations). But in more seriousness, it should never be about the notion of ‘rules’ anyway, it should be an ongoing and open discussion about strategies and family agreements. Those times when a parent really does need to draw a line as the responsible person, it should be a boundary instead of a rule, and even if the child can’t fundamentally understand or agree with the boundary you can explain and contextualise the concept of boundaries and your role as a parent.”
The rules
Part of the confusion has to do with the word itself. Here are the first and second definitions of the word “rule” according to the Oxford Dictionary:
One of a set of explicit or understood regulations or principles governing conduct or procedure within a particular area of activity;
The control of or dominion over an area or people.
The first meaning implies agreement and accommodation. Heaving out “my house, my rules” at every sticking point has much more of a control-and-dominion mood.
In response to Melanie’s post, Michelle Shorkend Koton wrote, “Also dislike that blanket statement so much. Just feels so like a dictatorship and the taking advantage of power.”
As Melanie said: “The house is the home of all who live there.
“The kids, the dogs, the parents. Choose your rules and your hard no’s and what you are prepared to compromise on. Some rules are negotiable and some are simply not. Respect goes both ways and so does apologising when you messed up. We want well-rounded, balanced individuals who are critical thinkers and respect themselves and others and creating the environment for them to become good humans starts when they are little. Mine are now 18, 20 and 26, and we had some hairy times, but there was always autonomy and mutual respect in our mostly peaceful home.”
How many people are in ‘your’ house?
The reason Caryn Pottas said she didn’t like the phrase “my house, my rules” was because “you don’t want your kids thinking that they don’t actually belong in the home”.
No-one is arguing that you pay the rent or the bond, work your fingers to the bone, and generally sacrifice way more than anyone is ever going to notice, but you don’t live alone. Rules are precisely not for one person. They usually emerge in any shared spaces — like homes and schools — and exist for good reasons: safety, community, fairness, consideration and respect. Everyone is expected to follow them for the smooth running of life where people are together.
“I think we can differentiate between ‘my house, my rules’ and ‘our home, our rules’,” Lesmarie Williams says. “The hard no’s are ‘my house rules’ (no drugs, no stealing, when younger no room hopping, no smoking in the house the non-negotiables) respect to the house owners who do fund the house. The lesser no’s can be debated as home rules. These has to be a distinction between the two, I think. And yes mutual respect is important!”
It’s true, families aren’t really democracies. Adults have to adult, otherwise the young would be brought up by the young and that’s never been a great idea. Plus, rules make children feel safe and contained and eliminate confusion.
Rules that have become outdated, or were bad, nonsensical or discriminatory to start with, can and should be changed.
The single most useful thing to know about rules, as a parent, is that if they are understood and agreed on by the family, compliance is easier for everyone. As Alison Roberts Theron wrote: “Why we do things as we do in our family. Mutual respect, boundaries that are agreed upon and understood. That sort of thing. Teens who are part of the decision-making process. Less bossiness and more collaboration and community.”
Teens, rules and boundaries
It is mostly understood that part of the job of being a teenager is to test the boundaries to make sure they’re solid, to challenge rules, and generally to make a nuisance of yourself to parents who suddenly have to think a bit a harder about why they hold a certain position.
This is the way in which the world keeps itself young and discourages rigid thinking.
When your children question your rules, it usually means it’s time for a re-evaluation.
Kerry Donaldson offered this nugget: “I reckon if you cannot provide a logical and coherent argument for any single rule, then you shouldn’t be enforcing it.”
Debby Shackleton-Pretorius said that for five years she drove her son and four other boys home most afternoons. Their school was 20km across town through roadworks and heavy traffic and so discussions could last between half an hour and an hour. Here is her story:
“The other boys were often amazed by my openness to debate, and my willingness to change my mind or my answer if they could show me that I had been narrow-minded or that I didn’t have all the facts.
“My husband and I were always open to our teenage son’s opinions and viewpoints but there were certainly many times when my no remained no. While it often wasn’t happily accepted, they honoured my decision.
“Quite often our debate opened the scope of our discussions to include other issues that I hadn’t been aware of. In my opinion, our relationship was closer because we took the time to really understand each other’s points of view.
“They are still welcome to challenge my opinions and offer their views and I can assure you that I continue to learn from them. And they still learn from me. It’s a win-win situation, because we developed respect for each other at an early age.”
Catherine Hermans wrote: “I am known as ‘The Cool Mom’. Now. My eldest and I chatted about it recently. Yes I was the strict one. But with each ‘no’ there was a ‘why’. As single moms the decision making is always a tough one. Now they both are out of the house and I know the ‘no’s’ paid off. Even with my students, they knew ... follow my few house rules and you will have the best house mom ever!”
When someone in The Village was complaining about how her daughter wouldn’t do as she was told, Hedwig Claire Scheepers wrote: “Time to sit down and listen to your daughter. You give a long list of instructions that you expect your daughter to follow. Which is helpful, but what are her own desires, requirements and wishes? What rules and boundaries do you have to respect in a home that you share? Raising balanced adults doesn’t happen via a list of instructions that our teens must follow. We need to model respect. We need to be able to hear a point of view we do not agree with and find the merit, or help our kids discover, without judgment, why there is no merit.”
From 'We Were Perfect Parents until We Had Children' by Vanessa Raphaely and Karin Schimke, and published by Jonathan Ball Publishers.
Advice from the mouths of parents
An extract from ‘We Were Perfect Parents until We Had Children’
