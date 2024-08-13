How your spend at Sasol pays you back with Sasol Rewards

For more than two years, proudly South African fuel brand Sasol has given customers an opportunity to save on fuel purchases and enjoy other benefits by signing up to its Sasol Rewards loyalty programme.

Since its launch in April 2022, Sasol Rewards has attracted just over 1.8-million members. Voted “Best Newcomer Loyalty Programme” at the South African Loyalty Awards in 2023, Sasol Rewards pays you back for spending on fuel and in-store.

It’s a uniquely simple, transparent and rewarding programme. There are no complex tiers to navigate or difficult conditions to meet before you can start earning and spending points — all you have to do is register for a free Sasol Rewards card.

You can then start earning 30 points per litre when filling up at participating Sasol fuel stations and one point for every R2 spent at participating Sasol Delight stores on select products. You can also earn points as a group by clubbing points with up to five family members and friends through the innovative Sasol Rewards Shared Account.

You can spend the points you earn on fuel, your favourite products at Sasol Delight stores and with a growing list of partners including Netflorist and Nu Metro.

To make it even easier to unlock the full potential of fuel savings and rewards, Sasol has launched the Sasol Rewards App, available on all app stores, giving you access to a Sasol Rewards digital card on your phone. You can also use the app to locate the nearest Sasol fuel stations, view your transactions in real time, check the latest promotions and see the rand value of your fuel rewards points.

To celebrate and showcase the success of the Sasol Rewards loyalty programme, Sasol has launched an exciting new through-the-line advertising campaign, which features well-known musician and businessman Big Zulu (Siyabonga Nene), one of the newly appointed Sasol Rewards ambassadors.