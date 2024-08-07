Visit Zinkwazi for old-fashioned beaching
Repeat the simple rhythms of holidays past on KwaZulu-Natal’s beaches
Zinkwazi is “the place of the fish eagle” in Zulu and a pleasant 40 minutes’ drive north of King Shaka International Airport. An avenue of coral, fig and acacia trees forms a canopy over the road leading into the village of Zinkwazi Beach, which is surrounded by sugar cane fields with the sea forming its eastern border.
Plants appear "to be stimulated by this climate, and subtropical species cover every centimetre. Euphorbias are particularly comfortable here and purple bougainvillea blooms beside pink and red hibiscus, with the ubiquitous strelitzia providing the background. And every other species imaginable queues up behind them for space. Indigenous milkwoods occupy the less hospitable dunes above the beach. The weather in winter defines temperate...
