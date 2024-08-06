Life

Veteran actress Connie Chiume dies

She died in hospital, her family says

06 August 2024 - 17:50
Image: MASI LOSI

Actress Connie Chiume has died, aged 72.

A statement shared on her Instagram page on Tuesday revealed the veteran actress died at Garden City Hospital.

"The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume. The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details."

She was known for appearing on Rhythm City and Gamora TV series. She also appeared in the Black Panther films.

