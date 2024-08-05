Women do not need another champagne breakfast, they need to feel safe
Too many companies see Women’s Day only as a chance to market their products and services to women
05 August 2024 - 05:00
Looking at the origins of International Women’s Day, March 8, and the SA version, August 9, it is hard to reconcile them with the red roses, pink bubbles and spa days of the Women’s Month we’re encouraged to celebrate.
According to the UN, the international day begun in 1975 “as a day when women are recognised for their achievements without regard to divisions, whether national, ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic or political”...
