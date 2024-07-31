Nature photographers spoilt for choice in this Northern Cape paradise
Mokala National Park is the perfect spot to see chilled plains game and rendezvous with distant friends
Exiting the Belmont Station road, we cross over the N12 (the Diamond Way or N12 Battlefield Route in old language) and head onto the dirt track on the other side. My cursory look at the road map earlier made me believe it would take us on an all-dirt safari to the Mosu gate at Mokala National Park. But before we hurtle westwards, I check the map once more.
It’s a good thing I do as I’ve overlooked a much more direct route to the north; even though it means travelling another 30km on the boring blacktop. Strangely, the correct turn-off is opposite the Graspan Station turn-off, which, like Belmont, is another historic old main line station that no trains stop at any more — if and when they’re running, that is...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.