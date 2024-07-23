BIG READ: Why African countries don’t need a benevolent dictator
Civil liberties equip citizens to call for accountability, which is still the most likely channel through which to achieve pro-poor growth
23 July 2024 - 05:00
A view that appears to be gaining traction in some policy circles is that African countries need a benevolent dictator.
The argument runs along the lines of suggesting that we’re not quite ready for democracy: due to democracy’s apparent inability to produce economic growth, we should resort to a kind of autocracy that delivers material dividends. Some have framed this as a choice between inclusive and effective governance. ..
