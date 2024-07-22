Cocooning: Baby it’s cold and dark and scary outside
Cocooning is the need to protect oneself from the harsh, unpredictable realities of the outside world
If you’ve felt the urge to become more and more self-sufficient at work and in your home, and to stay in and stream movies rather than go out, it shouldn’t come as a surprise.
Cocooning — or the need to protect oneself from the harsh, unpredictable realities of the outside world — is the most important trend of the past 40 years, according to US futurist Faith Popcorn (real name Plotkin). She coined the verb “to cocoon” in the 1980s to describe a tendency for people to avoid trendy restaurants and clubs, and instead hunker down at home, order in food instead of shopping in supermarkets, nestle and enjoy themselves in their own homes. But in her 1996 book, Clicking, Popcorn added a sinister undercurrent to the trend: “Where we once cocooned because it was fun we now cocoon out of fear.”..
