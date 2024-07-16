A classic in context: a historian on literary commando
A pre-eminent Boer War historian puts readers back on the veld with Deneys Reitz’s memoir
Almost 100 years after his classic, Commando, appeared, Deneys Reitz has got a makeover. Never out of print since it was published by Faber & Faber in 1929, the story of a young man at war in SA has had many guises but never before has it been placed in such detailed context.
Reitz went to war at 17, in 1899, fighting on the side of Paul Kruger’s Transvaal republic in its alliance with the Orange Free State against imperial Britain. The old president even arranged for him to receive a Mauser, a rifle used effectively in the conflict known as the Anglo-Boer War, or the politically correct but anodyne South African War 1899-1902, but likely to be always known as the Boer War, especially if your point of entry is Thomas Pakenham’s excellent single-volume history...
