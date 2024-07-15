Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Don’t let remote work rob you of self-care time
There is an unsaid expectation that you are always available when you work from home
15 July 2024 - 05:00
Q: They say when you want something you will find a way to make it happen. I want to lose weight but I cannot see a way to fit in exercise while being a mother of three children and working remotely. Please help!
Perhaps one of the biggest misconceptions about working remotely is the idea that you have more time. Remote work can become invasive. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.