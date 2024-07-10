Boom towns scoured to ghostly relics
Kolmanskop has all the fiery despair of a Hieronymus Bosch painting, but nearby Luderitz is a rough diamond
10 July 2024 - 05:00
The wind is relentless today. It sighs over the dunes, whipping up the sand so it stings the legs of the tourists in their shorts. It whistles through empty window frames, sun-bleached and scoured by 100 years of sun and wind and heat.
Some of the buildings are buried almost up to their roofs in sand. Others, built high on the dunes, stand clear of the shifting desert, but their pitted woodwork tells a story of a place where it is either hot or battered by blowing sand or, most of the time, both...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.