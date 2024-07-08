Have a smashing Wimbledon experience at Amex Tennis Town

Get ready to enjoy the Wimbledon Championships like never before at Amex Tennis Town, an exclusive fan park hosted by Tennis SA (TSA) and American Express at Montecasino in Johannesburg from July 12-14.

Open from 1pm to about 10pm, Amex Tennis Town reimagines the traditional tennis viewing experience by combining live Wimbledon screenings with a range of engaging activities and entertainment from DJs during breaks in play.

You’ll be able to dive into virtual-reality tennis activations, capture fun moments in photo booths, and challenge your friends at tennis gaming stations. You’ll also have the chance to show off your sporting skills on a full-size tennis court, where interactive coaching lessons will be offered.

When you’re feeling peckish, head to the food village, where you can indulge in a wide range of culinary delights, including traditional favourites like strawberries and cream.

“We’re excited to bring you Amex Tennis Town, the first TSA-hosted fan park, during Wimbledon in SA,” said Gavin Crookes, president of TSA.

“Our aim was to craft a memorable viewing experience for tennis enthusiasts. Bringing together both seasoned and new fans in a unique setting seemed the perfect approach, and we couldn’t have done this with a better partner than American Express, who are all about creating extraordinary experiences.”

“American Express has a long history of supporting tennis globally, and we’re delighted to host Amex Tennis Town,” said Briana Wilsey, Amex’s vice-president and the GM of Global Network Services EMEA.

“We’ve been a long-standing partner of Wimbledon, and we’re excited to provide our card members and tennis fans in SA with a memorable experience, bringing to life why tennis is better with Amex.”

Book your tickets now

Tickets are on sale at Ticketpro at R200 per adult and R50 for children (free entry for children under two). Hospitality tickets are available at R4,995 for a VIP premium package.

American Express card members will enjoy a 50% discount on entry to Amex Tennis Town, priority seating in front of the main viewing screen, 20% off at the Wimbledon Shop, a 10% reduction on food and beverages, as well as other benefits such as branded gift packs. TSA-registered members will receive a 30% discount on all tickets.

The proceeds from public ticket sales will go to TSA, which will use them to support the American Express Tennis Development Programme, which aims to build local communities and nurture tennis talent.

Additionally, the Sports Trust and the department of sports, arts & culture have identified Mount View High School in Hanover Park, Western Cape, as the recipient of a multi-sport court.

This article was sponsored by American Express, which is operated in SA through its licensee Nedbank.