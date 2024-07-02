‘Cultural issues’ exclude married women from iPhone jobs in India, probe finds

A Hindu woman shows her necklace, known in southern India as thaali, which signifies the bond of marriage, in New Delhi, India, on May 16 2024. Picture: REUTERS/PRIYANSHU SINGH
Sriperumbudur — The two women standing near the entrance to the iPhone factory in southern India were upset.
Parvathi and Janaki, sisters in their 20s, had come to the plant, run by major Apple supplier Foxconn, for interviews in March 2023 after seeing job ads on WhatsApp. But they had been turned away at the main gate by a security officer who stopped them and asked: “Are you married?”
“We didn’t get the jobs as we both are married,” Parvathi later said in an interview at her village shanty. “Even the autorickshaw driver who took us from the bus stand to the Foxconn facility told us they wouldn’t take married women,” she added. “We thought we would still give it a shot.”
A Reuters investigation has found that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant, on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts. S Paul, a former human resources (HR) executive at Foxconn India, said the company’s executives explained the recruitment rules to its Indian hiring agencies.
Foxconn typically did not hire married women because of “cultural issues” and societal pressures, said Paul, who said he left the company in August 2023. The company’s view was that there were “many issues post-marriage”, Paul said, including women “have babies after marriage”.
Paul’s account was corroborated by 17 employees from more than a dozen Foxconn hiring agencies in India, and four current and former Foxconn human resources executives. Twelve of these sources spoke on condition of anonymity.
The agents and the Foxconn HR sources cited family duties, pregnancy and higher absenteeism as reasons Foxconn did not hire married women at the plant. Many of these people also said jewellery worn by married Hindu women could interfere with production.
The ban isn’t absolute. Three former Foxconn HR executives said the manufacturer relaxed the practice of not hiring married women during high-production periods when it sometimes faced labour shortages. In some cases, hiring agencies help female candidates conceal their marital status to secure jobs, Reuters found.
In response to questions from Reuters, Apple and Foxconn acknowledged lapses in hiring practices in 2022 and said they had worked to address the issues. All the discriminatory practices documented by Reuters at the Sriperumbudur plant, however, took place in 2023 and 2024. The companies did not address those instances. They also did not specify whether any of the lapses in 2022 related to the hiring of married women.
While Indian law does not bar companies from discriminating in hiring based on marital status, Apple’s and Foxconn’s policies prohibit such practices in their supply chains.
Apple said it upheld the “highest supply chain standards in the industry” and noted that Foxconn employed some married women in India.
In a statement, Foxconn said it “vigorously refutes allegations of employment discrimination based on marital status, gender, religion or any other form”.
Escape poverty
The exposure of the factory’s hiring practices turns a spotlight on one of the highest-profile foreign investments in India.
Apple is positioning India as an alternative manufacturing base to China amid geopolitical tension between Beijing and Washington. The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees Foxconn’s iPhone factory and Apple’s broader supply chain in India as helping the country move up the economic value chain.
Apple, Foxconn and other big companies also play a key role in another imperative of Modi’s: the removal of societal impediments that prevent many Indian women from getting jobs.
Modi’s administration has tried to overhaul labour laws to make hiring and firing easier and prevent gender-based discrimination in recruitment. Still, those measures are yet to be implemented and would not specifically address discrimination on the basis of marital status.
From January 2023 to May 2024 Reuters made more than 20 trips to Sriperumbudur and spoke to dozens of jobseekers about the hiring process. Reporters also reviewed a candidate information pamphlet, dozens of job ads and records of WhatsApp discussions in which four of Foxconn’s third-party recruiters stated to prospective candidates that only unmarried women were eligible for assembly jobs. The ads make no mention of the hiring of men.
For some Indian women, a job building iPhones is a ticket out of extreme poverty. The Foxconn positions offer food and accommodation and a monthly pay cheque of about $200, roughly in line with India’s per capita GDP.
Foxconn, the world’s largest contract electronics manufacturer, outsources its hiring of assembly-line workers to third-party vendors, who must be registered with the Tamil Nadu state government as official Foxconn service providers. The hiring agents scout for and screen candidates, who ultimately are interviewed and selected by Foxconn.
Apple and Foxconn each require their suppliers to adhere to their respective codes of conduct.
Foxconn’s code states it is committed to a workforce free of “unlawful discrimination”, and that the company and its suppliers should not discriminate over marital status, gender and other factors in hiring. Apple’s code for suppliers states that they and their subsidiaries, as well as any subcontractors, should not discriminate against any worker based on age, gender, marital status and other matters.
Foxconn said: “We enhanced our management process for hiring agencies in India in 2022 and identified four agencies that were posting ads that did not meet our standards,” without naming the agencies.
Further, Foxconn said that in its latest round of hiring, almost 25% of the women it hired were married, without specifying the number or where they were employed.
Modi’s office and federal ministries did not respond to requests for comment about Foxconn not hiring married women on its assembly lines. Tamil Nadu officials also did not respond.
Reuters could not establish when the practice of not hiring married women for assembly line work began. Thanga Rasu, a recruiter at Go Staffing, a hiring vendor for Foxconn, said in November 2023 that he had attended meetings with Foxconn officials for about a year and the “unmarried rule” had been in place during that period.
Assembly lines entirely or predominantly staffed by women have emerged in some industries in India. That is in line with Modi’s efforts to boost female labour-force participation.
Scooter maker Ola Electric is an example of another company with a focus on hiring women. Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder, said on X in May that Ola ran one of the largest “women only automotive plants”, where almost 5,000 work”. Ola declined to comment about its hiring practices.
Society
Despite the country’s economic boom, many women in India remain confined to household chores and childcare. Since taking office in 2014, Modi has put women at the centre of his government’s plans to increase incomes.
“When women prosper, the world prospers,” Modi said in August 2023. “We must work to remove the barriers that restrict their access to markets, global value chains and affordable finance.”
Apple and Foxconn are central to those goals. When Apple CEO Tim Cook visited India in 2023, information technology minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said he discussed “job creation, especially for women” with the executive.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Foxconn chair Young Liu during SemiconIndia 2023 conference in Gandhinagar, India, on July 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/AMIT DAVE
Apple, in turn, has bet on India as its next growth frontier and a pillar of its efforts to shift production beyond China. Apple did not address a Reuters query about these estimates.
India is also important to Foxconn, which exported devices worth $5bn from the country in 2023, according to commercially available customs data. Led by chair Young Liu, Foxconn has expanded in India, where it makes iPhones and products for other smartphone brands.
Most iPhones made in India are produced at the Sriperumbudur plant. The factory began producing the Apple devices in 2019. It now employs thousands of women on its assembly lines.
In a forum hosted by the Centre for Emerging Markets at Northeastern University in 2022, Josh Foulger, then a top Foxconn executive in India, said the company was “completely aligned with” the Indian government’s plans to boost manufacturing. He described how Foxconn opted to hire a workforce in India that overwhelmingly comprised women.
Foulger said women migrated from around India to work for Foxconn, attracted by its provision of safe accommodation. He said Foxconn also hired men as technicians and engineers.
Many of the people who spoke to Reuters attributed Foxconn’s hiring practices to what they said were the company’s concerns that married Hindu women wore metal toe rings and necklaces to signify the bond of marriage.
These customary ornaments could interfere with the manufacturing process, and married women will not typically remove them, according hiring vendors and HR executives. Electrostatic discharge could occur when metals come into contact with phone components, potentially damaging them, one current and one former Foxconn HR executive said.
Additionally, three current and former engineers for Foxconn and an affiliate company, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to comment publicly, said women were screened for metals on entering and leaving the assembly lines, and that the prohibition on ornaments helped security officers prevent any theft of components.
Reuters could not independently ascertain whether ornaments affected the manufacturing process.
Foxconn said “married women are welcome to wear traditional metal ornaments while working in our facilities”, without elaborating.
Suhasini Rao, a Bengaluru-based lawyer specialising in Indian labour regulations, said it would be reasonable for a business to require a person to remove ornaments for safety or quality-control reasons as a condition of employment, provided that was conveyed clearly.
Discrimination solely on the basis of marital status, while not prohibited in the private sector under Indian law, “may interfere with an individual’s fundamental right to freedom of trade and occupation and might be struck down by the courts, if challenged”, Rao said.
There is legal precedent on the subject of firing married women on the grounds of absenteeism.
Two unidentified women stand outside a security office at the main entrance to Foxconn’s factory in Sriperumbudur, near Chennai, where workers assemble iPhones for Apple, on January 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/PRAVEEN PARAMASIVAM
In 1965, India’s supreme court struck down a pharmaceutical company’s practice of terminating the employment of women in its packing and labelling department when they got married.
The company, Messrs International Franchises, had argued that it required consistent attendance that “cannot be expected from married women”, and that there was “greater absenteeism among married women”.
The four judges determined there was “nothing to show that married women would necessarily be more likely to be absent than unmarried women” and “there is no good and convincing reason such a rule should continue”.
In addition to the sisters, Parvathi and Janaki, Reuters spoke to five other women who said they were rejected by Foxconn’s hiring vendors on the grounds that they were married.
Priya Darshini received the news in a WhatsApp group chat, which a recruiter from SS Enterprises, one of the hiring agencies, had created to scout for candidates.
Darshini posed questions to the group in August 2023, according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters: “I have a baby. Are there child care facilities? Could I bring my baby? Age is 2. Salary?”
The recruiter, T Balu, sent a curt reply: Married “not allowed.”
Asked about his response, Balu said Foxconn did not hire married women who wore ornaments because it wanted to ensure a metal-free zone.
Darshini said she was seeking help from friends and family to find a job that would allow her to care for her child.
Paul, the former HR executive, said Foxconn management advised its hiring vendors not to mention marital and age criteria in their job ads.
But in some instances, vendors did not heed that advice.
“Job vacancy for only female ... iPhone manufacturing ... age: 19 to 30 unmarried,” said an ad posted by a recruiter at Proodle, a hiring agency for Foxconn, in a publicly accessible WhatsApp group in February 2024.
A YouTube ad for Foxconn jobs posted by recruiter Cumans Manpower in July 2023 sought “unmarried only” female candidates aged 18-28.
A recruiter with SS Enterprises also posted a Facebook ad in September 2023 that specified the same requirements and contained a link to a Foxconn job application. The ad became inaccessible in late May after Reuters sent questions to SS Enterprises for this story.
Women board a Foxconn factory bus near the village of Molachur, Tamil Nadu, India, on April 1 2024. Picture: REUTERS/PALANI KUMAR
When Reuters visited Sriperumbudur in March 2023, a recruiter was standing outside the Foxconn plant, wearing a badge of the hiring agency Groveman Global. She handed a job pamphlet to a Reuters reporter. It advertised mobile-phone manufacturing roles, which the recruiter, who identified herself only as Kaviya, said were Foxconn assembly positions.
The pamphlet stated the jobs were for “unmarried women” aged 18-32, with a monthly salary of about $163 for those who lived in company hostels and $220 for those who did not. Foxconn did not hire married women, Kaviya told Reuters, without elaborating.
None of the hiring agencies identified by Reuters responded to questions about the job ads and employment practices at the Foxconn plant.
Proodle, Cumans, Groveman and SS Enterprises are among the agencies registered by Foxconn as contractors with the Tamil Nadu government for providing assembly line helpers, according to copies of contractor licences Reuters obtained from the state government.
Suppliers that violate Apple’s code of conduct can face probation, suspension and even lose their entire business with Apple. The company said in its 2024 supply chain report that since 2009, it had removed 25 manufacturing supplier facilities and 231 material processors for failure to meet its standards.
In China, at least six online job ads reviewed by Reuters show workers engaged in iPhone assembly at Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant could earn $400-$800 a month. The Chinese ads do not mention marital status or gender, saying anyone aged 18-48 can apply.
If a married woman somehow makes it inside Foxconn’s Sriperumbudur plant for an interview during the typical hiring season, Foxconn officials remain on the lookout for telltale metal ornaments, according to one current and one former Foxconn HR executive. Those wearing the ornaments are then turned away with the explanation that there had been a miscommunication or that recruitment had been paused, the people said.
But there are ways to bypass the system.
After she and her sister were turned away at the factory gate, Parvathi said that their recruiter told them they should have removed their ornaments to conceal their marital status and gain entry.
Five recruitment agency officials also said candidates could conceal their marital status to secure jobs if their Indian government-issued ID card, known as Aadhaar, still reflected them as unmarried.
M Malathi, a Cumans recruiter, said candidates who had not updated their marital status on Aadhaar and were willing to remove ornaments “could be helped by manpower agencies, and Cumans does help”.
