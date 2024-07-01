Too little sleep can have nightmare results
01 July 2024 - 05:00
Laughter is all very well, but the best medicine is proving to be sufficient restful sleep each night. The same applies to an apple a day. Science shows that the right amount of restorative shut-eye is a more effective way to keep the doctor at bay.
If you harbour any doubt about that, US neuroscientist Mathew Walker dispels it in his best-selling book, Why We Sleep, The New Science of Sleep and Dreams...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.